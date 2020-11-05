Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.39 and last traded at $92.50. 266,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 266,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.88 and a beta of 2.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $25,326.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,355,333 shares of company stock valued at $103,380,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,085 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,228,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 107,968 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,503,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

