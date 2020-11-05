Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.75

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.75 and last traded at $127.14, with a volume of 1162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 17.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kadant by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

