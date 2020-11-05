Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,211,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $62,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175,125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 39,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 165,359 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.52.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

