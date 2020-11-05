JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $90.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.92.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $87.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.16. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $3,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

