JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €91.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($107.06) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.88 ($103.38).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €73.68 ($86.68) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €72.81 and a 200 day moving average of €77.93. VINCI SA has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

