Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40. The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.15. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$11.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

