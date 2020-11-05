Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $114.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

