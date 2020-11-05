Jonathan B. Degaynor Sells 815 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 815 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $18,565.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SRI opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $624.90 million, a P/E ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 37.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.