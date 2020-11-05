Jonathan B. Degaynor Sells 815 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 815 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $18,565.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:SRI opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $624.90 million, a P/E ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
