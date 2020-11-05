JNB Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JNB Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $287.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

