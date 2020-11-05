Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 23rd

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

JRSH opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.67. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter.

JRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jerash Holdings (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

