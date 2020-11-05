Jeffrey Reeder Sells 500,000 Shares of Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Stock

Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) (CVE:DRV) Director Jeffrey Reeder sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,786,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,447.64.

Jeffrey Reeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jeffrey Reeder purchased 5,000 shares of Peruvian Metals Corp. (DRV.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$250.00.

Shares of DRV stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. Peruvian Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Duran Ventures Inc engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interest in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

