Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Trade Desk in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.07.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $632.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,934,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,914. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

