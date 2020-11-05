Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lear in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

NYSE:LEA opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.03. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Lear by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

