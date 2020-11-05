Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €14.49 Price Target

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €14.49 ($17.05) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AOX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.24 ($17.93).

ETR:AOX opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

