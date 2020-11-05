Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 1,000 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,064,153.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 27th, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.33 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,275.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 100,926 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Truist raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.