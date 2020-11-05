James J. Filler Purchases 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 848,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,086,672. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.75. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNBKA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 295.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

