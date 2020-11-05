Jabodon PT Co. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 143,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

