Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

ITUB stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

