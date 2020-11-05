iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $236.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.13. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $239.81.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

