iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,604,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 277.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 51,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 122,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 55,236 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

