IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after buying an additional 832,837 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 984.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after buying an additional 417,488 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,316,000 after buying an additional 401,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after buying an additional 379,176 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $170.90 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 187.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

