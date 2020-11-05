Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Upgraded at TheStreet

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IRET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $883.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,241.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of June 30, 2020, we owned interests in 70 apartment communities consisting of 12,135 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

