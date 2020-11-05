Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,962 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,944% compared to the typical volume of 96 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $127.89 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RETA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

