Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,510 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,261% compared to the typical volume of 191 put options.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $914,198.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,442 shares of company stock valued at $20,106,646. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,982,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,675,000 after buying an additional 733,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,273,000 after buying an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after buying an additional 186,888 shares during the period.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $225.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.68 and its 200-day moving average is $163.18. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $261.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

