Investors Buy High Volume of Alaska Air Group Call Options (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 11,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical volume of 1,216 call options.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,570 shares of company stock valued at $371,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

