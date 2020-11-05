Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

