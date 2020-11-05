Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.21% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

RDIV stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.