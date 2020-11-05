Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

RYH opened at $249.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average of $229.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $252.43.

