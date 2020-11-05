Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

NYSE IVZ opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 319.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 95.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

