Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Invesco worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Invesco by 53.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 789,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Invesco by 10.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 130,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 251.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 209,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan acquired 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Beshar acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

