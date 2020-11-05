INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goodbody upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.70 on Monday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.78.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

