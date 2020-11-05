International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 lowered shares of International Game Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.39.

International Game Technology stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

