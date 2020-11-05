International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.06.

IBM opened at $111.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

