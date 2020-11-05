Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 599.0 days.
OTCMKTS ICGUF opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44.
About Intermediate Capital Group
