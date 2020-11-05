Interface (TILE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Interface has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

