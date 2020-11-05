Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

