Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Increased by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.