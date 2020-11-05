Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.