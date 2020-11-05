Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.5% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 204,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 196,465 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

