Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.