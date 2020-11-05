Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Hendershot Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2,519.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,465 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 86,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Intel by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

