Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$156.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$168.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$160.09.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

TSE IFC opened at C$147.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. Intact Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$104.81 and a 52 week high of C$157.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel bought 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.