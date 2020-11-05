Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$156.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$160.09.

IFC opened at C$147.75 on Wednesday. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

