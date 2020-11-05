Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,608 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $184,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

