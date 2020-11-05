Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day moving average of $120.25. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

