Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $166.01 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $167.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $368,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,300.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,078,476.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,714 shares of company stock valued at $38,616,961. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.