Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Insperity has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $94.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 2,575 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $198,455.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,812.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,635 shares of company stock valued at $838,362. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3,076.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

