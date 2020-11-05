Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $404,610.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $428,580.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $135,845.54.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $145.35 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.