Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $912,500.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $25,508,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.