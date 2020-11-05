Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $213,638.04 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OC opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

