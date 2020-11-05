Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $213,638.04 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
OC opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
